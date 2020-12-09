Havas Media wins integrated media mandate for Domino’s Pizza

The mandate won by Havas Media includes both offline and digital media duties.

Pratik Pota, CEO and Whole-time Director, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited said, “We are glad to have Havas Media on board as our media partner. We are confident that their expertise, market understanding and integrated offering will help us in driving the next phase of transformation and growth for Domino’s. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership”.