Havas Media wins media mandate for MyGate

Havas Media has won media duties for MyGate, India’s leading community management solution, whose comprehensive offering comprises security, ERP and a host of other features for gated communities. The mandate includes over-the-top (OTT) media services and all offline media duties. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch. The account size is estimated to be INR 30+ crores and will be handled out of the agency’s Bangalore office led by Saurabh Jain, EVP - South, Havas Media.
Founded by ISB-IIM-IIT alumni, MyGate is headquartered in Bangalore, with offices in its major markets across the country. MyGate’s eponymous mobile app enables gated communities to vastly enhance their security and convenience through a number of innovative features, such as Visitor Management, e-Intercom, Accounts & Payments, Leave at Gate, and Daily Help Management. It allows residents to approve entries and exits, manage visitors/deliveries, communicate with their neighbours, log attendance and pay society maintenance bills and daily help workers, among much else. Launched in 2016, it is now used by over 2 million homes every day in over 10,000 gated communities across the country.
Over the past year, MyGate has been named one of India’s Most Disruptive Start-ups (by YourStory) and among India’s Top 15 Tech Disruptors (by BusinessWorld).
Ranjit Behera, head of marketing, MyGate said, “By enhancing the safety and convenience of gated communities and constantly introducing newer, better, friendlier solutions to everyday problems, MyGate is bringing about a positive change in community living. Effective communication is a crucial component of this effort, and we’re glad to have the passion, experience and strategic thinking of Havas Media Group’s Meaningful Media to navigate its constantly evolving landscape.”
Mohit Joshi, Managing Director, Havas Media Group India said, “MyGate is a pioneer brand in the community management space which thrives on technology and innovation. MyGate app facilitates a seamless and contactless experience to its user which is a need of the hour. MyGate’s recent integrations with news and healthcare platforms is a testament to their passion towards community welfare. We are honoured to be partnering with MyGate and are glad to further bolster our e-commerce portfolio with this win.”