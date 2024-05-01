Havas Worldwide India’s Soham Ghosh and Ravinder Kumar win The Times of India's Power of Print Contest 2024

Sagnik Ghosh, head creative strategy, innovation, branded content and trade marketing for BCCL Response, Times of India said, “After a tough competition and intense evaluation by the eminent jury, the fifth edition of The Times Power of Print, supported by the Election Commission of India, has its winners. Among the many strong entries, the winning ad stood out for its effective portrayal of the urgency of the issue of low voter turnout and masterful use of print as a versatile medium, open to innovative possibilities. We hope that this ad is inspiring to the readers and motivates them to exercise their right to vote on D-Day.”