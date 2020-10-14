Have you seen the new iPhone 12?

At an event on Tuesday, Apple unveiled four iPhone 12 models and also a new HomePod Mini.
There is no such thing as too many iPhones. Someone at Apple Inc. must have thought of this hard and long, and persuaded his bosses to believe this because the global tech giant, on Tuesday, introduced four new iPhone 12 models.
You have the iPhone 12 and a smaller iPhone 12 Mini. Then there’s the larger iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. And while all these models are equipped with 5G, Apple is late to the party, as Samsung had introduced the Galaxy S10 5G in early 2019.
The 115-second ad for the iPhone 12 shows off its features, such as the A14 bionic chip, first camera ever to record in Dolby Vision, ceramic shield that’s tougher than any other smartphone glass and super retina XDR display.
As per Apple India’s website, the entry-level iPhone 12 Mini (64 GB) is priced at Rs 69,900. The 128 GB and 256 GB models will cost Rs 74,900 and Rs 84,900, respectively. The 64 GB iPhone 12 is priced at Rs 79,900, while the 128 GB and 256 GB versions will cost Rs 84,900 and Rs 94,900, respectively.
The ad for the iPhone 12 Pro is longer, at two-and-a-half minutes. From the front ceramic shield and hardware and software optimised for the best 5G experience, to the A14 bionic chip and improved pro camera system, the iPhone 12 Pro is a photographer’s choice.
Now, the iPhone 12 Pro will cost Rs 1,19,900 (128 GB), while the 256 GB and 512 GB models will be available at Rs 1,29,900 and Rs 1,49,900, respectively.
The iPhone 12 Pro Max (128 GB) starts at Rs 1,29,900, while the 256 GB option is priced at Rs 1,39,900 and the 512 GB variant will cost Rs 1,59,900.
And yes, there’s the HomePod Mini that Apple says, “offers a great music listening experience, an intelligent assistant and smart home capabilities, with built-in privacy and security, in a beautiful compact design,”
Apple’s 5G devices will play an interesting role in the premium smartphone market. With the 5G network still away, it will be interesting to see how the brand brings in new consumers, as it battles Samsung, and even OnePlus, for the top spot in India’s premium smartphone segment.
As per a Hindustan Times report, the super-premium smartphone segment (Rs 50,000-Rs 1,00,000) has Apple on top, with 56 per cent market share, while Samsung was placed second (34 per cent), and OnePlus came in at the third position (four per cent). The report also said that Samsung and Apple will be in a dead heat in H2 2020, and are potentially slated to garner 28-29 per cent market share each.
The new iPhone models will be available from October 30.