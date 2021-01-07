Havells India on a look for more creative agencies...

The brand’s head of digital marketing and communications, Saurabh Saini, announced the same in a LinkedIn post.
In a LinkedIn post, Havells India’s head of digital marketing and communications, Saurabh Saini, announced that the brand is looking for more creative agencies.
In the post put out yesterday, Saini wrote, “Havells is now looking up for more creative agencies with (out of the box thinking after understanding the brand & categories).”
He revealed that some ‘friends’ have already approached the brand for the same, in the past.
Saini mentioned that the process is on for adding creative partners for the brand.