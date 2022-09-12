Havells launches a new campaign ‘#SahiPaaniKaSignAlkaline’ to raise awareness on Gracia Alkaline water purifiers

Speaking on the launch Rohit Kapoor, executive vice president, marketing Havells India said, “There have been a lot of conversations around immunity and health. Water being one of the most basic commodities in our daily lives, the conversation around it being intrinsically safe is very relevant. Through this narrative, we intend to bring more awareness to our Gracia range of alkaline water purifiers. And to communicate the benefits, we have used the plot of 'signs' as people today are consciously choosing healthier options in life, like opting for a salad or jogging, which is an indication of healthy living, while using them creatively to convey the top-of-mind recall for our product range.