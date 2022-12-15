Havells launches a new campaign ‘Unconventionally Beautiful’ showcasing its products

The ad takes a quirky dig showing how members of a household all mesmerized by a beautiful, futuristic products of the brand.
Havells India Limited launched a new TVC campaign titled What-a-Heater showcasing its ‘Unconventionally Beautiful’ premium range of water heaters.
The campaign is conceptualized by Mullen Lintas Delhi, the latest ad campaign introduces a state-of-the-art range of stunning water heaters from Havells. In a category that singularly talks functionality, the Havells range of water heaters come across as a much-needed breath of fresh air with its aesthetics and design excellence.
The ad takes a quirky dig showing how members of a household are all mesmerised by a beautiful, futuristic, and simply out of the world product. While the members are enthralled, gazing at the exquisite piece of art, the curiosity is interrupted, when the girl enters and says she is getting late for shower. The film ends revealing Unconventionally Beautiful range of water heaters from Havells.
Commenting on the campaign,. Rohit Kapoor, EVP – brand marcom, Havells India Ltd “Keeping in mind the aesthetics of a modern-day bathroom, Havells range of water heaters have been designed to offer our consumers a premium experience with thoughtful design along with advanced technology, convenience, and safety. The latest campaign is an extension of this and creatively captures the brand’s commitment to provide consumers the best of design and technology.”
Garima Khandelwal, CCO, Mullen Lintas said, “Water heaters that look unconventionally beautiful, they are a thing of admiration, as if a piece of art. In the current context of the category, where bathrooms and sanitary ware in general have become a place where a lot of attention to everything is now normal. Our product leaves one speechless, in awe, at a loss of words, it was a single minded and sharp creative approach. Never before a water heater that’s made anyone go “What-a-heater” was the idea.”
The campaign is on air on major GEC, movie, news, and regional channels across HSM, West Bengal, Tamil Naidu, Karnataka AP, and Telangana. Besides TV, campaign will also run-on digital platforms including YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.