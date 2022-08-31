Havells unveils latest campaign featuring Mamta Mohan Das around Onam

The campaign includes a series of 4 digital films which are being promoted on various platforms including YouTube, Instagram, and social media channels. The video and display campaigns have kickstarted and are set to continue until mid-September 2022. The campaign beautifully showcases how Havells multi-purpose Kitchen appliance range, with its superior product design and reliable quality, make our daily lives and kitchen more convenient. From getting the perfect taste for your health drink with the low-noise Silencio Mixer Grinder to preparing multiple dishes for family gathering with Hexo Mixer Grinder to enjoying your favourite dishes with Havells OTG, we can see Mamta do all this and much more.