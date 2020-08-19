Havells wants you to get a shock ka vaccination

While the brand promotes is RCCB, the ad reflects the zeitgeist.
"Ab jaldi se yeh shock ka vaccination le aaye".
Don't be shocked. It's a line from Havells' latest ad campaign called, you guessed it, "#ShockKaVaccination". Starring the inimitable Vijay Raaz, the ad aims to extol the importance of protection against current leakage that many tend to ignore; it can lead not only to injury but also to death.
Thus, you must use Havells RCCB. In the unlikely event of a leakage of current to the surface of an electrical appliance and if it comes in contact with a human touch, could well be fatal. Use of RCCB immediately cuts off the circuit, thus preventing any electrical shock to the person.
The ad while talking about safety from current leakage is a zeitgeist of the present time. From the term 'ShockKaVaccination' to the guy in the ad worried about his family's health and safety; aren't we all worried about our loved ones' health and security during these hard times and waiting for a vaccine to come in the open market?
Saurabh Goel, President, Havells said, “We are extremely delighted to launch our #ShockKaVaccination campaign which is an extension of Havells’ long-standing thought leadership and commitment on electrical safety. The digital film visually emphasizes on the risk of an electric shock in the absence of RCCB a very simple yet vital device which should be a part of every home. We have highlighted the role of Electrician, as the real hero who advises and ensures consumer safety in the film.”
And, oh yes, Vijay Raaz through the ad is wearing a white lab coat but towards the end, he tells us that no he's not a doctor but an electrician. He'd only worn it because he assumed people would listen to his recommendation of using an RCCB if he dressed up as a doctor; a clever shot at all those ads that have an actor dressed up as a doctor.
If Havells' ad reflected the fear of the virus through fear of current leakage in its ad, Revital H, a daily health capsule brand did something similar for its independence day ad. In it, the brand equated the armed forces with 'immunity', a topic that's on everyone's mind these days and so are the armed forces who're enjoying a surge in popularity in the past few years.