Havells weaves fresh tale of its popular campaign “Wires that Don’t Catch Fire”

The film showcases a small boy who imagines a ghost in his house who is always keeping him safe by taking precautions like putting a row of pillows on the bed’s edge. He narrates these amazing instances while trying to make a figurine out of wires that looks like a friendly ghost buddy without realising that it is not a ghost, but in fact, his father, who is keeping him safe. His action are invisible to his son, in the same way wires that hidden inside our walls are always keeping our homes safe. Thus, communicating a similarity between the HFFR technology and fathers, both being the true guardians when it comes to the safety of loved ones.