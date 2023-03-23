Havmor Ice Cream becomes official ice cream partner for Gujarat Titans Team

The brand has roped in Hardik Pandya as the brand ambassador.
Havmor Ice Cream, one of India’s leading ice cream brands and which is almost synonymous with ice cream in Gujarat, today announced its official partnership with the defending champions- Gujarat Titans. The brand which is subsidiary of the South Korean multinational conglomerate, LOTTE Confectionery is bringing the summer in with a bang by announcing official ice cream partner. Delighting consumers across the country with its rich, creamy and innovative flavours, Havmor has also roped in India's heartthrob cricketer Hardik Pandya as the face of the brand.
The brand unveiled their summer campaign, kicking off two TVC’s starring brand ambassador Hardik Pandya, wherein fans can see him savouring the richness of Havmor ice creams – be it in the living room, cricket stadium or a hospital bed. Playing around the tagline ‘It’s that good’, the delightful campaign reiterates how having a creamy and delicious Havmor ice cream loaded with nuts can transport one to a chilled and enjoyable world in any situation. With this association, the brand aims to create a sweet spot in the mind and hearts of consumers across the country, by bringing alive the role of ice creams as the go-to happiness partner any given day.
Shedding light on the association Komal Anand, managing director, Havmor Ice Cream said “At Havmor, we are consistently on the journey to delight the consumers with innovative offerings and flavors, and our partnership with Gujarat Titans Team is a perfect fit for us to bring alive this proposition. Just like Gujarat Titans established its stamp on the tournament in the very first maiden year, we are confident, that with this inspiring partnership we will further strengthen love for our brand amongst the Indian consumers.”
He further added, “Hardik Pandya is one of the most talented and eclectic players of this generation. It is just natural that we have him as our brand ambassador as we unveil our campaign – ‘It’s that good’. Having him as the face of brand signifies the spirit of creativity, uniqueness and community love.”
Commenting on his association, one of India’s most loved and iconic cricketers, Hardik Pandya said, “Ice cream is one of my favorite comfort foods and I am excited to partner with Havmor who have consistently earned the love and trust of customers for over 75 years. Their lip-smacking flavors are all about ‘It’s that good’ experience for customers. I look forward to this partnership, especially indulging in some of their delicious and delightful ice creams.”
Adding to this, Arvinder Singh, COO Gujarat Titans, said, “Havmor is a top legacy ice cream brand from Gujarat and has created its identity all over India. The Gujarat Titans believe in building a brand based on excellence and we are delighted to partner with Havmor - looking ahead to a great association.”