Havmor Ice Cream becomes official ice cream partner for Gujarat Titans Team

The brand unveiled their summer campaign, kicking off two TVC’s starring brand ambassador Hardik Pandya, wherein fans can see him savouring the richness of Havmor ice creams – be it in the living room, cricket stadium or a hospital bed. Playing around the tagline ‘It’s that good’, the delightful campaign reiterates how having a creamy and delicious Havmor ice cream loaded with nuts can transport one to a chilled and enjoyable world in any situation. With this association, the brand aims to create a sweet spot in the mind and hearts of consumers across the country, by bringing alive the role of ice creams as the go-to happiness partner any given day.