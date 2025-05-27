Havmor launches limited-edition Cricket Ball Ice Cream with GT players

Havmor Ice Cream, part of LOTTE Wellfood, has launched a limited-edition Choco Vanilla Cricket Ball Ice Cream as part of its new campaign. Titled ‘Enjoy It, Play It’, the social media campaign features Gujarat Titans players , Sai Sudarshan, and Washington Sundar, and aims to connect with cricket fans across India.

The cricket ball-shaped packaging doubles as a toy ball that mimics the look and feel of a real cricket ball. After finishing the Choco Vanilla Ice Cream, the packaging can be reused for play, offering added engagement for consumers.

The content shows cricket players and a young fan during an autograph session. The fan unexpectedly eats from the Choco Vanilla Cricket Ball Ice Cream, leading to a Tap & Balance Challenge with the players. The video ends with the tagline, "Enjoy it, play it – with Havmor Ice Cream Ball."

The campaign includes a nationwide challenge started by GT players, inviting cricket fans across India to participate. Fans can join from anywhere, including stadiums, homes, or local grounds.

Commenting while attempting the challenge, Rishabh Verma, head of marketing, Havmor Ice Cream, said: "At Havmor, we don’t just make ice creams; we create experiences that bring people together through moments of joy, play, and celebration. Cricket is the heartbeat of India, and our partnership with Gujarat Titans allows us to take this passion to the next level. We wanted to make this season even more special by introducing an innovative product and an interactive experience through “Tap the Ball” challenge. Through this product, which has the goodness of milk, we also want to encourage children to take up active sports making it a perfect treat for parents to give to their children”

Building on the excitement, Colonel Arvinder Singh, COO, Gujarat Titans, said: “Cricket is more than just a game—it’s a deep-rooted passion, especially for young fans who dream of being on the pitch one day. Through this campaign with Havmor, we’re excited to bring that experience a little closer to home. The Choco Vanilla Cricket Ball Ice Cream not only offers a delightful treat but also sparks playful engagement with the sport. It’s a fun, accessible way for children and families to connect with cricket and the Gujarat Titans beyond the stadium. We’re proud to be part of an initiative that turns everyday moments into celebrations of the game.”

The limited- edition Choco Vanilla Cricket Ball Ice Cream is now available at stores and leading retailers.