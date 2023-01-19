HAWK bags digital customer service mandate for Games24x7

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and it will be managed by the agency’s Mumbai office.
HAWK, a data-driven customer experience agency has been awarded the digital customer service and listening mandate for Games24x7.
As part of the mandate, HAWK will be responsible for monitoring and managing interactions between the brand and its online community for RummyCircle, My11Circle and U Games.
HAWK, a GOZOOP Group company, will be playing a key role in helping the brand achieve its goals beyond the traditional metrics and elevate the overall user experience.
With a customer-centric approach, HAWK will use its proprietary customer service framework to monitor online chatter around the brand, handle queries and complaints, provide timely resolution, amplify positive stories and derive actionable business insights for the brand.
“We believe that ORM plays an integral role in the growth and development of a business. It is important to keep up with the times and make relevant modifications to your business operations in order to meet customer expectations. With HAWK's abundance of expertise in the industry, we are looking forward to achieving milestones in the near future,” added Prateek Vora, associate director, Online Reputation Management, Games24x7.
Commenting on the partnership, Premkumar Iyer, president, HAWK shares, “Happy to announce our latest collaboration with Games24x7 which has been continuously transforming the gaming space with its futuristic and technologically driven approach. Having the best-in-class people, processes and technology, we look forward to setting new standards and benchmarks for digital customer service and creating a narrative for Games24x7 that keeps the consumer and their needs at the very heart."
Commenting on the partnership, Rohan Bhansali, chairman & co-founder, GOZOOP Group said, "We are thrilled to be awarded the digital customer service and listening mandate for Games24x7. As a data-driven customer experience agency, we understand the importance of providing an exceptional online experience for the brand's community. We look forward to working with Games24x7 to elevate their customer service beyond traditional metrics and drive business insights that will help the brand achieve their goals."