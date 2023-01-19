HAWK bags digital customer service mandate for Games24x7

Commenting on the partnership, Premkumar Iyer, president, HAWK shares, “Happy to announce our latest collaboration with Games24x7 which has been continuously transforming the gaming space with its futuristic and technologically driven approach. Having the best-in-class people, processes and technology, we look forward to setting new standards and benchmarks for digital customer service and creating a narrative for Games24x7 that keeps the consumer and their needs at the very heart."