Hawkins urges brothers to make some efforts for their sisters this Raksha Bandhan

The campaign urges men to make some efforts for their sisters and listen to their unspoken wishes. "We were clear that we did not want to make a typical ad under the garb of a film with a social message. No hard selling. The execution has delivered more than we could have asked for, a beautiful, emotional script, more of a poem, and solid execution under near-impossible deadlines. The results are there for all to see," says Neil Vasudeva, Executive Director - Marketing, Hawkins Cookers Limited.