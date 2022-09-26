Hazoorilal Legacy launches its latest campaign featuring Tara Sutaria

At the forefront of the fine jewelry segment for 70 years Hazoorilal Legacy is widely acclaimed for its fine jewelry design aesthetics, presenting bespoke jewellery with superior craftsmanship to its domestic and international clientele. Commenting on the association, Ramesh Narang, director, Hazoorilal Legacy said, “We’re delighted to continue our brand story with Tara as she epitomises the brand values and its design language magnificently. Hazoorilal Legacy stands for classic and timeless jewelry and Tara has showcased the essence of it with honesty and intense conviction in the Brand Campaign marking our 70th year as pioneers of jewelry design in India ’