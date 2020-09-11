HCF wins Amulya Mica's creative mandate

Amit Parikh, founder and CCO, HCF, said, "At HCF, we are always excited to work with brands that give us a creative challenge. With Amulya Mica, we saw that challenge as an opportunity to do insightful creative work. With the seasoned team that we have at HCF, everyone brings to the table their unique skills, knowledge, and experience at big, network agencies to create work that creates conversations. The timing for our partnership is also perfect as Amulya Mica as a brand is ripe for the next phase of growth with bigger. bolder ideas. We are eager to partner the brand in exploring their complete potential."