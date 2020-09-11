HCF wins Amulya Mica's creative mandate

The account was won after a closely contested multi-agency pitch.
Purbanchal Laminates, one of the leading national players in the plywood, laminates, PVC boards driven decor industry, has appointed HCF as its creative agency on record. The account was won after a closely contested multi-agency pitch. The agency will focus on the entire portfolio of Purbanchal Laminates, with Amulya Mica as the flagship brand.
Rakesh Agarwal, chairman & managing director – Purbanchal Laminates quoted on this partnership, "Amulya Mica has reached a stage where it is poised for the next big leap. Being a lifestyle brand which caters to the end customers as well as strong influencers like interior designers and carpenters, we were looking for a creative agency that can deliver on all fronts and give us 360 degree creative solutions. After a multi-agency pitch we zeroed down on HCF, given their expertise in brand communication and a proven track record. I am confident that HCF will play a key role in Amulya Mica's journey to the next level."
Amit Parikh, founder and CCO, HCF, said, "At HCF, we are always excited to work with brands that give us a creative challenge. With Amulya Mica, we saw that challenge as an opportunity to do insightful creative work. With the seasoned team that we have at HCF, everyone brings to the table their unique skills, knowledge, and experience at big, network agencies to create work that creates conversations. The timing for our partnership is also perfect as Amulya Mica as a brand is ripe for the next phase of growth with bigger. bolder ideas. We are eager to partner the brand in exploring their complete potential."
In addition to this win, HCF handles creative duties for national and international brands like Alife and Fortune (from Adani Wilmar Group), Real Namkeen, Zoopy Noodles, Kivo (African market), Sonia (African market), among others.