HCF wins the creative mandate for Prompt

“Prompt is so different from the regular clientele that advertising agencies typically work for. The sheer range of innovations by Prompt and their positive impact on the lives of the farmers is so heart-warming that we are humbled by it. The progress is so real and out there for us to see. We are excited about this partnership and can’t wait to get in the groove so we can start helping the brand grow and meet its potential,” says an excited Amit Parikh, founder and CCO of HCF, who is looking forward to a long and fruitful partnership with Prompt.