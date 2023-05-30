HCF wins the creative mandate for Prompt

The account was won post a multi-agency pitch.
Hetarsh Creative Force (HCF), the branding and advertising agency based out of Ahmedabad, has won the creative mandate for Prompt, the leader in dairy tech.
Prompt is a leader in providing innovative digital solutions for the dairy industry. It boasts of various patented innovations that are driving the digital revolution in farm and dairy tech. These innovations from Prompt help increase the effectiveness of the milk supply chain, prolong the useful life of milk and help cattle owners take better care of their cattle, and consequently uplift the dairy farmer community.
“Prompt is pushing fast with the vision of transforming the Indian dairy industry and substantially improving the lives of those involved in the dairy supply chain. And HCF is the right creative partner for brand Prompt at this juncture of our journey,” says Shridhar Mehta, the Managing Director of Prompt.
“When the milk pack is delivered to our doorstep, we don’t realise the challenges it has faced from the cattle-shed to our house. Thanks to our focus on innovation, Prompt has many patented products covering the entire milk lifecycle. HCF joins us at this important juncture in our journey as we strive to take brand Prompt higher,” says Mridul Vyas, the CEO of Prompt.
“Prompt is so different from the regular clientele that advertising agencies typically work for. The sheer range of innovations by Prompt and their positive impact on the lives of the farmers is so heart-warming that we are humbled by it. The progress is so real and out there for us to see. We are excited about this partnership and can’t wait to get in the groove so we can start helping the brand grow and meet its potential,” says an excited Amit Parikh, founder and CCO of HCF, who is looking forward to a long and fruitful partnership with Prompt.
"This was a challenging but exciting pitch for us and so winning it feels all the more special. The best part is, Prompt has a wide range of innovative products, a lot of which are even patented. So when you get a mandate to think of ideas for such a client, nothing less than cutting-edge will do. So yeah, we just can't wait to let our creative juices flow to milk the best ideas for this client," says Dipen Patel, executive creative director, HCF, who is already brainstorming with his team for the next big idea for Prompt.