HDFC Bank appoints Wondrlab as creative partner for its tech-first services

HDFC Bank has chosen Wondrlab as the creative partner to drive the digital banking story. Wondrlab will be responsible for marketing the current and upcoming digital properties to drive growth in its digital business. The idea is to create momentum in modernising the way Indians bank.
HDFC Bank’s vision is to change the way India banks with a tectonic shift in its digital offerings by creating journeys that are extremely simple, convenient, and hassle-free. It will soon allow its consumers to seamlessly transact, invest, borrow and acquire various banking products and avail banking services digitally.
Speaking on the appointment Ashish Morone, head - brand and marketing communications said, “At HDFC Bank, we intend to change the way India banks. Our aim is to digitise and simplify the banking experience for all consumers and we’re excited to welcome Wondrlab as our partner in this journey. Their expertise in dynamic creative marketing capabilities and understanding of the digital ecosystem makes them the perfect fit for our future-forward journey.”
Speaking on the appointment, Rakesh Hinduja, co-founder & managing partner of Wondrlab said “As a full funnel martech company, we at Wondrlab are proud of the trust placed in us by India’s largest private sector bank. The HDFC Bank mandate offers us wonderful prospects to create innovative work integrating creativity, data, and technology in the campaigns, going forward.”