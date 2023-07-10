HDFC ERGO assigns creative mandate to BBH India

The agency won the AOR post a multi-agency pitch.
General insurance company HDFC ERGO, after a multi-agency pitch, has awarded its creative mandate to BBH India and appointed the agency as its Agency on Record (AOR).
BBH India will strategise to deliver the brand promise of the company, along with building awareness about the company’s products and services among its customers and stakeholders, with creative renditions across various communication channels.
Commenting on this, Parthanil Ghosh, President- Retail Business, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, said, “Aligned with the regulator’s vision of ‘Insurance for All by 2047’, and riding on the philosophy of ‘Customer First’ HDFC ERGO has embarked upon a paradigm shift from market share to mind share approach.”
“We believe the expertise and experience of BBH will aid us to deliver the brand promise to our customers and help in positioning ourselves as an organisation, which is backed by 20+ years of lineage and has an adaptive approach to leverage technology for integrating innovative processes to provide superior experience to our customers.”
Himanshu Saxena, Chief Operating Officer & MD, BBH India, said, “BBH India is reputed to bring its zag to catapult brands to their next level. As a leading private insurer, HDFC ERGO’s commitment to changing the category paradigm by building unique customer experiences excited us the most. We are super proud to be partnering with this brand in its next journey of growth and transformation.”