HDFC ERGO General Insurance new ad promotes safety during Diwali

HDFC ERGO General Insurance, a private sector general insurer, has launched a media campaign ‘Shubh Diwali, Surakshit Diwali’ to create awareness on the importance of insurance.
Diwali, the festival of lights, is considered an auspicious time for new beginnings and prosperous year ahead. Along with new purchases, families pray together for wealth and fortune in the coming year, often overlooking the importance of protecting and securing the blessings we enjoy. Tying into this, HDFC ERGO has launched a heartfelt campaign emphasising on not only saying ‘Shubh Diwali’ but also, embrace the aspect of ‘Surakshit Diwali’, thereby ensuring this Diwali brings both prosperity and security.
At the heart of the campaign is the new film which leaves the audiences with the thought of securing the future of their loved ones. The video captures the essence asking the audience if they thought about securing their home, cars, pets etc. and promising to celebrate a happy and secure Diwali. The campaign is created in collaboration with BBH India and will be promoted across digital, including YouTube and Instagram.
Speaking about the campaign, Somesh Surana, head- digital business group and marketing, HDFC ERGO General Insurance said, “As we come together to celebrate the festival of lights, we should ourselves: have we taken enough steps to secure everything we love? Our campaign encourages individuals emphasising that true prosperity begins with safeguarding and protecting ourselves, our family and our assets. Amid rising digital risks, unforeseen health challenges, and escalating costs, insurance has become an essential safeguard. This Diwali, celebrate not only ‘Shubh Diwali’ but ‘Shubh Diwali, Surakshit Diwali’ and take a moment to secure what truly matters, so our future remains as prosperous as our festivals are.”