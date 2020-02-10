HDFC ERGO Health Insurance awards its media mandate to dentsu X India

HDFC ERGO General Insurance has awarded its media buying mandate for health insurance to dentsu X. Keeping its ear to the ground has helped the company create a stream of highly targeted new products and AI-based tools and technologies - be it unique insurance products, integrated customer service models, top-in-class claim processes or a host of technologically innovative solutions.
dX–cubic, a dentsu X agency, will handle the media mandate for HDFC ERGO Health Insurance, effective January 2020.
Speaking on this occasion, Anuj Tyagi, MD & CEO, HDFC Ergo Health Insurance said, “Our partnership with dentsu X- cubic enables us to put our best foot forward on strategic dissemination and deployment of our communication in the most effective and efficient manner. With dentsu X’s proven work in the financial ecosystem, we look forward to engaging our current and potential customers meaningfully.”
Speaking on the win, Divya Karani, CEO, dentsu X India said, “This mandate is testimony to our understanding of the BFSI sector - designing consumer-centric experiences to work together by combining our understanding of people, data and creative distribution in the financial space. We look forward to a productive and enduring partnership with HDFC ERGO Health Insurance.”