HDFC Life launches 'Kal Ka Reality Check' campaign

Conceptualised by Schbang, the campaign aims to transform retirement aspirations into achievable realities.
HDFC Life has launched its latest campaign, Kal Ka Reality Check. Designed to resonate with individuals aged 23 to 45 and beyond, the campaign aims to catalyse a paradigm shift in the way individuals approach securing their dream retirement.
The brand, committed to dispelling the fog surrounding retirement planning, provides clarity, guidance and practical tools for astute financial planning. Embarking on a unique social experiment, the brand aims to empower individuals to confidently realise their retirement dreams. It has recently unveiled two ad films.
In the first film, Retail Reality participants are confronted with dual price tags on everyday goods, revealing the stark contrast between current and future costs. HDFC Life representatives intervene, stressing the crucial need for proactive financial planning, particularly for retirement. The film concludes as participants choose HDFC Life's insurance policies, solidifying the message of preparing for future expenses.
The second film, titled Painting the Future participants vividly visualise their dream retirements through generative AI, only to be startled as the actual cost falls short. This eye-opening experience underscores the pivotal role of early retirement planning with HDFC Life, leaving a lasting impact on their financial foresight.
Vishal Subharwal, chief marketing officer and group head- strategy, HDFC Life, said, "Retirement planning is an exercise that needs to be done meticulously– taking into consideration every aspect of one’s life, in the future. A retirement plan needs to factor inflation and enable individuals to build a corpus that can sustain them financially in a scenario where costs have gone up manifolds. Through our campaign, we are on a mission to empower individuals to seize control of their retirement aspirations.”
Rohan Hukeri, executive vice president, Mumbai and Delhi, Brand Solutions, Schbang, added, “Delving into the concept and ideation of this campaign was an exhilarating journey of creativity and strategic brilliance. This campaign is a testament to our passion for pushing the boundaries of storytelling, aiming to not just capture attention but also leave a profound imprint on the audience's psyche.”