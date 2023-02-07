HDFC Life’s brand campaign highlights the role of family and timely financial planning in overcoming challenges

The campaign will be available across multi-media platforms – Television, Digital, Outdoor and PR.
HDFC Life has launched its latest brand campaign based on the core idea that ‘protection starts with self’. With this campaign, HDFC Life takes its brand promise ‘Sar utha ke jiyo’ a step further by delving deeper into the concept of ‘protection’. It highlights the need to ensure that we are able to secure our loved ones from any downfall in life while also securing their future.
Every year, thousands of students move out of their homes, relocating to other cities in pursuit of better opportunities. Many of these students are from a semi-urban or rural environment, hence they often struggle to adapt to their new, urban surroundings.
Taking this thought ahead, HDFC Life’s latest film depicts an endearing story of a young, bright student who is empowered to continue her journey with a sense of pride, with the right support from her father.
The campaign highlights the pivotal role played by families in supporting and enabling their loved ones to bounce back from challenges that life throws their way, just the way life insurance enables an individual to deal with life’s uncertainties by securing them financially.
Speaking on the campaign, Vishal Subharwal, chief marketing officer and head e-commerce & digital business, HDFC Life, said “Our aim has always been to showcase narratives that are engaging and relevant to our audiences. Last year’s campaign focused on the resilience of students and families amidst the challenges of the pandemic. This year, we have focused on the need for students to own their identities irrespective of how others perceive them. Family plays a critical role in enabling youngsters to recognise their self-worth and also in securing their future financially. This resonates with our philosophy of financially securing individuals and enabling them to face life’s uncertainties. It reinforces the need to be financially secure and prepare our future generation to cope with life’s challenges and uncertainties and live with pride.”
Adding further, Rajdeepak Das, CEO & Chief Creative Officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett said “In today’s world we often see the youth struggling with their identity of who they are and where they belong. Our film narrates one such heart-warming story where a father not only gives his daughter the financial confidence to pursue her dreams but more importantly gives her the emotional support to stay true to herself. A valuable message that will resonate well, especially with the youth – Sar utha ke jiyo!”
