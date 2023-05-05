HDFC Life’s latest campaign #InsureKareinBinaDelay is a reminder to secure your life

Speaking on the concept of the film, Manesh Swamy, chief creative officer (CCO) & Senior Vice President - Creative, Social Media & Design, LS Digital, said, "The inspiration for our story came from a customer testimonial that deeply moved us. We realised that this story had the potential to make a significant impact in the lives of our consumers. Our goal was to inspire, educate, and motivate them to take action now to secure the future of their loved ones. In creating the Patri campaign, we built upon the foundation of our previous campaign, weaving in breadcrumbs that led to our protagonist's journey. We've created our own universe within this story, and we're optimistic that this short film will effectively convey the message of the importance of securing one's future in a timely manner."