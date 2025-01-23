HDFC Life’s new spot highlights parental values and financial planning

HDFC Life has launched a new campaign. It focuses on how parents' values shape families and their future. The campaign centers on a story about two brothers. Their bond is based on shared values from their parents, not appearances. A simple moment between them highlights the importance of strong values and financial planning for the future.

Commenting on the campaign, Vishal Subharwal, group head strategy and chief marketing officer, HDFC Life, said, "Parents play a pivotal role as their children’s first teachers and role models. The values they impart serve as a foundation that shapes children’s lives, guiding them with courage and integrity. This campaign highlights how these values, when paired with financial preparedness; create a strong and lasting foundation for families."

“Indian upbringing has always been rooted in family values and cohesion. This unique and heart-warming story of two brothers takes the audiences on an emotional journey showcasing how the values imparted within a family shape not only the present but also the future of the next generation; perfectly bringing to life the HDFC Life message – Sar Utha Ke Jiyo”. Vikram Pandey, chief creative officer, Leo Burnett South Asia, added.

The campaign’s film has been directed by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar. The video will be featured across television, digital platforms, and outdoor media, reaching audiences nationwide.