HDFC Mutual Fund launches an investor education campaign, ‘Zindagi ke liye SIP’ to educate investors about SIP

HDFC Mutual Fund launched its new investor education campaign that aims at educating potential investors about Systematic Investment Plan (SIP).
SIP is an investing approach that has the potential to create wealth for millions of Indians but its true potential has not been achieved. We have made it easy for a first-time as well as potential investors to understand its relevance in their lives. Through this investor education campaign, HDFC mutual fund aims to educate investors on the true potential of an SIP by decoding its finer nuances in a manner that’s understood by every investor.
In a category that is talking about SIP in a very functional way, we wanted to connect more closely with the investor. The campaign idea is centred around the insight that in India, life works just like an SIP.
We, as Indians, follow certain virtues in our day to day lives like being patient, consistent, starting things early on, not giving up and many more. We have followed these for years and they have become a way of life for us. Interestingly, these values also happen to be the pillars of an SIP. It is when we follow these values that we get the desired returns in life and also in an SIP and that is what this campaign talks about.
The investor education campaign has been launched across India and will span diverse platforms including television, print, outdoor, social media and other digital platforms.
Speaking about the campaign, Amaresh Jena, head-marketing & digital business, HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd said, "We humans are generally progressive and always seek to find out ways to better ourselves every day. When it comes to savings and investments, we are always on the lookout for reliable and trustworthy ways to create wealth and cater to our life stage financial needs. In this regard, we believe an SIP is not only one of the simplest and most hassle-free ways to grow one’s investment and accumulate wealth, but also compliments our way of life. It brings discipline through investments at regular intervals of time while leveraging the power of compounding and rupee cost averaging. It also gives flexibility on the investment amount. Just like we give everything in our everyday lives for a better tomorrow, an SIP employs these simple tenets to help investors create wealth over the long term.
The campaign is part of HDFC MF's ongoing efforts to promote investor education and financial literacy in India. The company has always been at the forefront of driving financial inclusion in the country and believes that investing in mutual funds is an important step towards achieving your financial goals.
• Agency name: Publicis Worldwide
• CEO: Paritosh Srivastava
• MD: Oindrila Roy
• Executive Creative Directors: Srijan Shukla | Pratheeb Ravi
• Production House: Chrome Pictures
• Director: Advait Chandan
• Producer: Abhishek Notani