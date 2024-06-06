HDFC Mutual Fund launches 'Nurture Nature 4.0' campaign to fight climate change

Through a campaign video titled Generation Restoration, HDFC Mutual Fund showcases the story of Savitri, an elderly woman forced to migrate after her village home was ravaged by drought. The video drives home the message that climate change is uprooting countless families, stripping them of their homes and livelihoods. Building on these efforts further, Nurture Nature 4.0 aims to create sustainable water sources by contributing towards restoring the water holding capacity of an existing lake. The campaign highlights the plight of millions of Indians displaced from their homes due to natural calamities like drought, fuelled by climate change. As per the Costs of Climate Inaction Report by Climate Action Network South Asia, it is estimated that by 2050, climate change could force up to 45 million Indians to face this harsh reality.