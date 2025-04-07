HDFC Mutual Fund pushes SIP awareness with new 'Zindagi Ke Liye SIP' ad

HDFC Asset Management, investment manager to HDFC Mutual Fund (HDFC MF), one of India's leading mutual fund houses, announced the launch of fresh communication under its flagship campaign, ‘Zindagi Ke Liye SIP'. This is part of the Investor Education and Awareness Initiatives undertaken by the fund house. The campaign aims to address the concerns of hesitant investors by making them realise that they are already playing the role of investors in their life and highlights the importance of consistent, small investments through SIPs (Systematic Investment Plans).

Advertisment

The campaign draws a parallel between how each one of us is an investor by virtue of our daily acts of consistent effort, discipline, thinking long term—and SIPs. It tells the story of a family where each member shapes the life of a young girl by making emotional, practical, and aspirational investments in her. Whether it is the "kisht jazbaat ki" (instalment of emotions), "kisht sapno ke shuruwat ki" (instalment of dreams), or "kisht parishram ki" (instalments of hard work), the narrative showcases how these small, steady investments build a foundation for the future.

Speaking on the campaign launch, Navneet Munot, MD and CEO of HDFC Asset Management Company, said, “Life’s greatest rewards often come from the consistent, thoughtful investments we make in our relationships, dreams, and aspirations. At HDFC Mutual Fund, we believe the same principle applies to financial investments - disciplined contributions through SIPs over a long period lead to achieving financial goals. Our investor education campaign, 'Zindagi Ke Liye SIP,' captures this essence beautifully, inspiring people to invest in their future just as they invest in life."

The campaign will run as a 360-degree multimedia initiative, leveraging digital, outdoor, print, and on-ground activations to engage diverse audiences across India.