HDFC Mutual Fund recognises the guiding influence of mothers in its latest Mother’s Day campaign

HDFC Mutual Fund, a mutual fund house unveils its latest film on the occasion of Mother’s Day. The film creatively puts forward the message that just as children emulate their parents in various aspects of life, they are likely to follow suit in financial matters as well. By drawing parallels between parental influence and financial behavior, HDFC Mutual Fund aims to inspire mothers to take the first step towards securing their family's future through SIP (Systematic Investment Plan).