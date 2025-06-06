HDFC Mutual Fund's #NurtureNature 5.0 turns plastic waste into school bags for children

On the occasion of World Environment Day, HDFC Mutual Fund unveiled the 5th edition of its flagship sustainability campaign, #NurtureNature, in alignment with the United Nations’ theme for 2025 - “Ending Plastic Pollution.”

The campaign carries a meaningful promise of giving plastic waste a purpose. Over the years, HDFC Mutual Fund has supported many environmental causes. Through #NurtureNature, it has helped people participate in this journey by encouraging small, meaningful actions that contribute to a cleaner and more responsible future."

As part of #NurtureNature 5.0, from June 5 to June 12, 2025, for every new Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) registered digitally in select HDFC Mutual Fund schemes, the schemes will contribute Rs. 100 toward providing school bags made from recycled plastic waste for children in need.

These school bags do more than recycle plastic, they give discarded plastic a second life, keeping it out of our oceans, landfills and streets, while helping children carry their books, their dignity, and their dreams.

Navneet Munot, managing director & CEO, HDFC Asset Management Company, said: “At HDFC Mutual Fund, we believe every investment, financial or environmental, is a step towards a better tomorrow. Sustainability is not merely a commitment; it is our shared responsibility. Through #NurtureNature 5.0, we’re proud to give plastic waste a meaningful second life, transforming it into school bags that empower children and protect our planet. By linking SIPs with a tangible act of giving, we’re enabling investors to be part of a larger purpose, one where smart financial choices go hand-in-hand with environmental stewardship and inclusive growth.”

The campaign also supports the Government of India’s Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), which encourages citizens to make sustainable choices in everyday life.