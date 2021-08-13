HDFC Securities gives mandate to Puretech Digital

HDFC Securities, one of India’s leading brokerages, is looking to leverage these opportunities. And it is betting big on digital.

To that end, it has onboarded Mumbai-based digital marketing firm, Puretech Digital, to manage its content and social media mandate. HDFC Securities will work closely with Puretech Digital to create compelling investor awareness campaigns across multiple digital platforms. Puretech will create and manage a wide variety and format of content across its various social media platforms. A large part of this content strategy will pivot around video and vernacular.