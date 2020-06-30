Head & Shoulders says it removes 'germs' along with dandruff now

View this post on Instagram

Check karo mera #ScalpSwag aur mera Scalp Wala Rap.ð Mere scalp ko dandruff se free rakhe mera favourite @headandshouldersindia ! Be #DandruffFreeForever & take the #ScalpSwagChallenge with Head & Shoulders - Go on & work that sexy scalp ! #ScalpSwag #ScalpWalaRap