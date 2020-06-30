Head & Shoulders says it removes 'germs' along with dandruff now

Ranveer Singh raps in a new challenge video on Instagram and says the brand keeps scalp up to 100% free from dandruff and germs.
For the longest time, Head & Shoulders touted itself as India's leading anti-dandruff shampoo. No more. The brand has now extended its protective coverage to germs too.
To promote its #ScalpSwagChallenge, Head & Shoulders partnered with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh who, once again, donned his Gully Boy avatar, and rapped for a good seventy seconds.
Singh voiced his angst about the state of his long hair during the lockdown and how he cant visit the stylist. The actor then proceeded to rap about the challenge, cutting his hair from home, and how Head & Shoulders shampoo ensure no dandruff in the scalp and remove germs too.
This line sums it up, "I wash my hair daily with Head & Shoulders that keeps my scalp up to 100% free from dandruff and germs."
It's interesting to note how the shampoo brand now claims to remove, along with dandruff, germs too. It's a claim we haven't seen the brand make; a reflection of how the pandemic has made brands to include anti-germ/anti-bacteria benefits in their offerings.