Heads up for Tails announces Kriti Sanon as brand ambassador

Commenting on the association, Rashi Narang, founder, Heads Up For Tails, said, “We welcome Kriti Sanon as our brand ambassador. She is an award winning actor, a passionate animal lover and a pet parent. Kriti has always trusted HUFT for everything her pets need. Together, we have started on a phenomenal journey to reach and influence millions of pet households across the country. Kriti is also deeply committed to the foundation and our mission to help remove hunger and provide health, safety & shelter for street animals. She was a HUFT customer for many years, and during that time, the brand got sharp inputs from Kriti on products and values. This strengthened the conviction that the brand had in choosing her as its brand ambassador.”