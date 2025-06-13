HealthOK launches Father’s Day campaign honouring dedicated fathers

Mankind Pharma has launched a Father’s Day campaign for its HealthOK pure vegetarian multivitamin tablets. The campaign honours fathers nationwide for their consistent dedication to their duties.

The campaign calls fathers "HealthOK Heroes" who support their families and children while staying active. HealthOK vegetarian multivitamin tablets provide daily nutritional support for these fathers.

Commenting on the campaign launch, Joy Chatterjee, vice president, sales and marketing head, consumer business unit, Mankind Pharma, said, "Happy Father's Day to our HealthOK Heroes. This Father's Day, we are celebrating the extraordinary fathers who demonstrate relentless dedication to parenthood without ever showing signs of fatigue. Our campaign acknowledges that today's fathers seamlessly transition between multiple roles; they are providers who ensure family security, protectors who offer safety, mentors who guide with wisdom, and friends who share in life's joys.”

“In India, where nearly 30-40% of the population embraces vegetarianism, there is a recognized concern regarding potential vitamin deficiencies among them. HealthOK steps in to bridge this gap by offering a dedicated solution in the form of PURE VEGETARIAN multivitamin tablets. In contrast to many over-the-counter alternatives that are non-vegetarian, often due to their capsule form, HealthOK tablets are exclusively sourced from vegetarian ingredients. This not only caters to the specific needs of the vegetarian male population but also aligns with their commitment to a vegetarian lifestyle. We are gaining share in the regions where vegetarian population is substantial. We at Mankind, take pride in contributing to the well-being of individuals adhering to a vegetarian diet." He further added.

Through this initiative, Mankind Pharma aims to support fathers in maintaining their overall well-being. HealthOK’s 100% vegetarian formulation makes it a suitable option for fathers across different dietary preferences, helping them stay active in their daily lives. The Father’s Day campaign will be backed by a marketing push across digital and traditional platforms.

