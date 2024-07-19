HealthOK teams up with Bikanervala to highlight its 100% vegetarian multivitamin brand

Speaking about the collaboration, Joy Chatterjee, associate vice president, sales and marketing head, Mankind Pharma, said, “As per various studies, 39% Indians are vegetarians & they are at higher risk of vitamin deficiency*. We aim to amplify the brand’s ‘24 Hour Active Energy’ campaign & spread awareness that our HealthOK tablets are 100% vegetarian tablet, exclusively sourced from vegetarian ingredients. Partnering with Bikanervala is a strategic decision as both brands are vegetarian. With HealthOK, we are making it easy for people to stick to their vegetarian diets while receiving all the nutrients they need. This collaboration shows our commitment to help vegetarians adhere to their chosen healthy lifestyle.”