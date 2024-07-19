HealthOK teams up with Bikanervala to highlight its 100% vegetarian multivitamin brand

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Through the campaign video, the brand worked towards creating awareness around the 100% vegetarian health supplements.
HealthOK, a 100% vegetarian multivitamin tablet from the house of Mankind Pharma, has joined hands with Bikanervala, a multinational Indian restaurant and sweets chain, to champion the health and wellness of vegetarians. With the collaboration, HealthOK tablets aspires to reinforce its positioning as a 100% vegetarian multivitamin brand.
Vegetarians generally have limited options, which at times, makes it challenging for them to meet the required nutrients of the body. To address the problem, the brand came up with a campaign video that relates between HealthOK and Bikanervala. Through the video, the brand worked towards creating awareness around the 100% vegetarian health supplement HealthOK provides. Just like Bikanervala is recognised as a 100% vegetarian food brand, in a similar way, consumers can rely on HealthOK for vegetarian multivitamins.
Speaking about the collaboration, Joy Chatterjee, associate vice president, sales and marketing head, Mankind Pharma, said, “As per various studies, 39% Indians are vegetarians & they are at higher risk of vitamin deficiency*. We aim to amplify the brand’s ‘24 Hour Active Energy’ campaign & spread awareness that our HealthOK tablets are 100% vegetarian tablet, exclusively sourced from vegetarian ingredients. Partnering with Bikanervala is a strategic decision as both brands are vegetarian. With HealthOK, we are making it easy for people to stick to their vegetarian diets while receiving all the nutrients they need. This collaboration shows our commitment to help vegetarians adhere to their chosen healthy lifestyle.”
Commenting on the same, Sangeeta Goel, GM marketing Bikanervala, said, "We at Bikanervala are excited to collaborate with HealthOK to support the health and wellness of vegetarians. Our dedication to providing high-quality vegetarian food perfectly aligns with HealthOK's mission to offer essential nutrients through their supplements. Together, we aim to make it easier for vegetarians to lead a healthy lifestyle.”
This joint effort emphasises the commitment to supporting individuals in their journey towards healthier living. And in the process, it also empowers vegetarians to make informed choices that align with their dietary preferences and values.