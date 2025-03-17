Heineken extends global media relationship with Dentsu

Dentsu announced that Heineken has extended its global media relationship with the network, continuing its eight-year relationship. With a substantial planned media investment, the new two-year contract will see dentsu representing Heineken across 100 markets including Mexico, Brazil, UK, Italy, Germany, Spain, The Netherlands, South Africa, Nigeria, Vietnam and India.

Advertisment

Dentsu joined Heineken’s global media agency roster in 2016 and became a key partner after Heineken’s global media consolidation in 2021. Dentsu has supported Heineken’s digital shift by increasing its use of data and technology, making digital a core part of its global media strategy.

Dentsu has implemented new operating models to support Heineken’s global reach and help its international brands strengthen consumer connections. Dentsu will continue to support Heineken’s consumer experience strategy and assist in rolling out a new media value proposition focused on digital media.

“We’ve enjoyed a deepening relationship with dentsu over the last several years, as Heineken’s approach to global media has evolved, bringing innovation and new ideas to support our global growth,” said Olya Dyachuk, global media and data director, Heineken. “As the world moves into the algorithmic era, finding new ways to reach and engage consumers, drive relevance and stand out from the pack will be critical, and we’re proud to continue our partnership with dentsu on this journey.”

Dentsu’s initial offering for Heineken was primarily focused on media support, but has expanded to include CX production and creative support services, in line with demand from Heineken’s local and regional teams around the world.

“This re-commitment between dentsu and Heineken will take us through to a decade-long partnership which has been marked by delivering outcomes, innovation and collaboration between our combined teams and partners,” commented Will Swayne, global practice president– media, dentsu. “We have always driven one another to find new areas of differentiation and distinctiveness while adapting to the seismic changes that have taken place across audiences, ultimately helping to support Heineken's global ambitions. When I talk to people about dentsu’s client promise of innovating to impact, our journey with Heineken is always front of mind and we’re looking forward to taking it to a new level.”