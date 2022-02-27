Heinz apologises for its ‘ridiculously good, but ridiculously late’ pasta sauces

The popular ketchup brand has issued an apology in the UK for never having come up with the product in its 150-year-history.
In India it is quite common to see brands apologise. We have seen several of them in just the last year. So another brand apologising shouldn’t surprise us. But wait until you hear this- Heinz, the popular ketchup brand, has issued an apology in the UK for never having come up with a pasta sauce.
In a full-page print ad, the brand not only announces the new product range of ready-to-use pasta sauces, but also apologises for not launching it before in its 150-year-history.
The ad, conceptualised and designed by Wunderman Thompson Spain, also apologises to its founder, Henry Heinz, for letting him down.
It goes on to promise that the sauces are worth the wait, “Because nothing so ridiculously good, has come so ridiculously late”.
It has also put up a billboard in Leicester Square in London flaunting its seven varieties of pasta sauces.
Caio Fontenele, new ventures director at Kraft-Heinz, added, “The launch of the new Heinz Pasta Sauces is an important step in our strategy to expand the brand into new categories. Despite our extensive agriculture heritage and tomato expertise, this is the first Heinz pasta sauce launched in the UK —a market where Heinz is annually ranked amongst the most loved food brands. It was natural to have launched a pasta sauce, but we didn’t. Yes, we are ridiculously late. The Wunderman Thompson collaboration and fresh eyes on our brand resulted in a powerful and simple campaign, that points up the iconicity of Heinz in a rejuvenated way without trying too hard. And the result is ridiculously good.”