Hello, main Amitabh Bachchan bol raha hoon... Alexa pe

“At Amazon and Alexa, we consistently innovate on behalf of our customers, and building the Amitabh Bachchan celebrity voice experience, with one of India’s most iconic voices, has been a labour of love. Creating the world’s first bilingual celebrity voice required us to invent and reinvent across almost every element of speech science – wake word, speech recognition, neural text-to-speech and more,” said Puneesh Kumar, country leader for Alexa, Amazon India.

“We are proud of the many India-first innovations and desi-delighters in this, and will continue to enrich this experience as science evolves.”

Getting started with Amit ji’s voice on Alexa:

To enable this feature and start conversations with Amit ji’s voice, you need to be “introduced” by Alexa.

Once setup, you can simply ask ‘Amit ji’ to inspire, entertain and cheer you daily. Amit ji’s voice experience today understands the same languages that Alexa can on your compatible devices. On your Echo devices, you can interact with Alexa and Amit ji in English, Hindi, or both. To change the language, go to the device settings on your Alexa app, or just say, “Alexa, speak in Hindi” to your Echo device. On the Amazon shopping app, Amit ji and Alexa can interact in English only at launch.