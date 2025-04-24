Herbalife India unveils 'Sleep Enhance' to fix sleep struggles with new film

Herbalife India, a health and wellness platform, has launched Sleep Enhance — a caffeine-free product made with a plant-based, clinically studied ingredient shown to improve sleep quality.

It contains Affron, a saffron extract that has been shown to improve sleep when taken one hour before bedtime for at least 28 days. The move comes amid rising concerns over sleep issues linked to work stress, screen time, and irregular routines. Studies indicate that nearly half of Indians report waking up tired, with digital exposure further affecting sleep quality.

According to the brand, Sleep Enhance is free from added sugars, artificial flavours, and caffeine. It has a hibiscus flavour and includes saffron extract, which the company claims is clinically shown to improve sleep quality, enhance mood after waking, and promote a calmer feeling in the morning.

"Sleep is no longer just about rest it’s about resetting and recharging the body and mind. At Herbalife India, we believe in solutions that align with evolving consumer lifestyles. Sleep Enhance contains saffron extract that is clinically shown to improve the quality of sleep and helps you wake up with a feeling of calmness. In today’s fast-paced world, where sleep deprivation has become the norm, we are committed to helping people reclaim their nights and, ultimately, their well-being," said Ajay Khanna, managing director, Herbalife India.