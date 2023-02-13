Pepsi, Doritos, Pringles, and PopCorners lead the Super Bowl ad fest

The PepsiCo family seems to have gone all out this year at the Big Game.
It is that time of the year when one of the world’s most-watched sporting events hosts some of the most-awaited ads of the year — it is Super Bowl time.
The economy may be driving on a gloomy road, but it hasn’t stopped broadcaster FOX, as per Variety, from asking between $6 million and $7 million for 30 seconds of ad time. CBS says a 30-second Super Bowl ad ran companies an estimated $6.5 million in 2022.
Interestingly, the PepsiCo family of brands have delivered some of the more interesting spots this year. Here are some of the best ones from this year at the Big Game.
PopCorners — Breaking Bad all over again
Remember Bryan and Jessie cooking up meth? Well, the duo is at it again. Only this time, it is legal, healthy, and tasty too. Made by D3, Frito-Lay’s in-house agency.
Pringles — Childhood play act turned dystopia
Remember when people would put their hands into a Pringle’s box and pretend it was a weapon of some kind? Now imagine a world where the snack box has replaced your hand. Blame agency Grey for this one.
Crown Royal — It is time to thank Canada Today by Dave Grohl
Thanking Canada on one of the most important days in the United States? You must be drinking. Exactly. Anomaly made this ad for the Diageo whisky brand.
Hellmann’s Mayonnaise — Pete Davidson nearly commits cannibalism
Who doesn’t want to eat a Jon (Ham)m and (Brie) Larson sandwich? Pete Davidson does, and while he gleefully says, “I am going to eat you both”, we’re pleased to inform you the two actors are safe and sound in this spot from Wunderman Thompson. This is the Unilever brand’s third straight appearance at the Big Game and Davidson’s second.
Dunkin '— Celeb work the drive-thru
Ben Affleck works the Dunkin' Drive-Thru and Jennifer Lopez gets to know about it. Yes, that's the ad by Leo Burnett.
Pepsi Zero Sugar — Can you tell the difference?
Get two actors to act and you get to tell if it was real or if was it just good acting. Now, try the same experiment when you drink Pepsi Zero Sugar. VaynerMedia is behind both spots.
Squarespace — Adam Driver falls into the proverbial singularity
Adam Driver channels aspects of the matrix and every other let-us-dive-into-a-rabbit-hole movie when he wonders how Squarespace can be a website which builds a website. Aoife McArdle directed this ad.
Workday — When rockstars stood up to reclaim their name
Not every day does one see real-life rockstars stand up for their work name against corporate execs using it casually for each other. Ozzy Osbourne, Gary Clark Jr., Joan Jett, Billy Idol, and Paul Stanley send a message to the white-collar world for Workday, a systems software company, in this 60-second film by Ogilvy.
General Motors — It got Netflix to promote its electric vehicles
Will Ferrell announces Netflix will not feature more EVs in its shows and movies and promptly lands himself in some of the most famous pieces of entertainment on the video streamer with a GM EV of course.
Doritos — Rapper Jack Harlow spreads triangle fever
Inspiration can strike anytime, anywhere, and from anything. For rapper Jack Harlow, the triangle shape of the Doritos chip was inspiration enough to quit his rapping and embark on a career spreading triangle fever. Goodby Silverstein & Partners made this ad.