Here's a look at the best submissions to UN's COVID-19 open creative brief

There were 17,000 submissions in response to the brief. Here are some of the best ones.
The United Nations (UN), in an open creative brief on March 30, 2020, gave a call to all the creatives in the world, including creators, influencers, talent networks and media owners, to help combat COVID-19 and flatten the curve.
The brief said, “We need help translating critical public health messages - not just into different languages - but into different cultures, communities and platforms - reaching everyone, everywhere.”
The brief, which was hosted on Talenthouse, announced that 17,000 creative submissions came in over two weeks from 143 countries. The submissions included written work, audio, graphic design, music, animation and film.
Six essential areas of public activation were identified that together make up the following 'mini briefs‘:
1. Personal Hygiene
2. Physical Distancing
3. Know the Symptoms
4. Myth-busting
5. Spread Kindness
6. Solidarity
Here are some of the best submissions we at afaqs! came across:
Deepesh TP is an art director, and superbly used this shopping bill to illustrate social distancing. This image was found under the 'Physical Distancing' category.
Maria Massouh telling us it's the right time to make our neighbours our friends again. This creative was accepted under the 'Spread Kindness' category.
Creatives Against C19 from the UK got it bang on. Found in the 'Personal Hygiene' category.
Joe Alexander, a copywriter from the US, offers, perhaps, the most sound advice about social distancing. We found it in the 'Physical Distancing' category.
An associate creative director from Mumbai, Anil Kodape on the one thing we need in abundance - faith. Strangely, we found it under the 'Myth-busting' category.
Filed under 'Know the Symptoms', Sofia Attanasio from Italy succinctly explains them.
Gili Wolf, an artist from the US, speaks the truth. Aptly found in the 'Spread Kindness' category.
A wildlife illustrator from Pune, Rohan Dahotre remind us of the power of our actions - 'Solidarity' category.
Azlif Mohamed, who is a creative director from Male, Maldives, has created a Venn diagram we needed in the 'Myth-busting' category.
Taha Yıldırım, a 3D artist from Istanbul, Turkey, created an important message for the 'Physical Distancing' category.