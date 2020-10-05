Here's another 99.99% safe-to-use, antiviral plywood ad

Added Azazul Haque, CCO, Mullen Lintas, "The brief was to highlight the unique advantage that Greenlam Laminates is 99.99 per cent virus-free. And we had to deliver it in a unique way. We found the current behavioural insight of everyone being scared of touching anything quite relevant and powerful. And from there came the idea, 'Chhoone se darr lagta hai'. Most brands are doing extremely serious work around the subject. So, we decided that we must keep it light-hearted. Perhaps, the world needs comic relief from viruses...”