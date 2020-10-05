Here's another 99.99% safe-to-use, antiviral plywood ad

The campaign highlights that Greenlam Laminates eliminates the risk of infection from touching a surface.
In an age where health is of paramount concern, everything that may potentially be a fomite requires sanitation. Be it our hands, clothes, packages coming from outside, or surfaces such as tabletops, shelves on which these are placed. All of them require cleaning with disinfectants from time to time. In this context, leading plywood company Greenlam Laminates has released its latest campaign.
Conceptualised by Mullen Lintas Delhi, the campaign highlights that Greenlam Laminates eliminates the risk of infection from touching a surface.
Interestingly, the films remind us of the recent campaign by another brand from the same segment – CenturyPly. The brand claimed that the nanotechnology used in making its furniture, called 'Virokill', destroys viruses coming in contact with it.
Speaking about the campaign, Saurabh Mittal, MD and CEO, Greenlam Industries, said in a press release, “Since the (COVID) pandemic started, the entire world is talking about different ways of maintaining hygiene, both indoors and outdoors. With a vision to help our customers build a safe environment, we developed technically superior product with antivirus attributes. Through this new TVC, we wanted to connect with our customers to make them aware about our product offering and the benefits they provide.”
Added Azazul Haque, CCO, Mullen Lintas, "The brief was to highlight the unique advantage that Greenlam Laminates is 99.99 per cent virus-free. And we had to deliver it in a unique way. We found the current behavioural insight of everyone being scared of touching anything quite relevant and powerful. And from there came the idea, 'Chhoone se darr lagta hai'. Most brands are doing extremely serious work around the subject. So, we decided that we must keep it light-hearted. Perhaps, the world needs comic relief from viruses...”
Credits:
Agency: Mullen Lintas, Delhi
Creative: Azazul Haque, Garima Khandelwal, Nisheeth Srivastava, Sarabjit Singh, Saurabh Sabikhi
Account Management: Hari Krishnan, Syed Amjad Ali, Disha Dhami, Sanya Malik
Planning: Saumya Baijal
Production: LinProductions (Director: Amit Satyaveer Singh; Executive Producer: Poonam Wahi)