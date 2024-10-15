Here’s how Dell is getting ready for festive fever

Buying electronics and consumer durables during the festive season in India is considered auspicious, prompting brands to hold promotions, introduce offers, launch new products, and start marketing campaigns.

Dell Technologies is capitalising on this trend with its festive advertising campaign marked 'Sweets'. The ad emphasises the importance of artificial intelligence (AI) in today's digital world.

The film narrates the story of a young man who visits a sweet shop, longing for the traditional Indian dessert, kheer. However, upon his arrival, he discovers that someone has forgotten the recipe for this cherished treat.

Despite suggestions from other patrons, no one can recall the exact ingredients of Kheer (rice pudding). Determined to rediscover the lost recipe, the young man turns to Dell’s AI-powered Inspiron 14 Plus. Using AI-driven insights, he gradually reconstructs the recipe, with a little help from his grandmother. In the end, he shares the rediscovered recipe with his newfound companions.

VML conceptualised and developed the campaign.

afaqs! spoke with Mayuri Saikia, the director of marketing, consumer, and small business at Dell Technologies India, to gain a deeper understanding of the campaign. She explains that festivals are a prime time for laptop purchases, with laptops making excellent gifts for family members because they are essential utility products.

“In this campaign, we aimed to combine AI with the festive spirit,” says Saikia. “Festivals are a time when we can connect with every age group. AI is one of the most talked-about technologies, and we wanted to showcase a relevant use case, as consumers are increasingly aware of its potential.”

When asked about the emotional core of festive campaigns, which often evoke nostalgia or showcase family bonding, Saikia explains that these emotions resonate strongly during festivals. “The story taps into the emotional connection that people share with their families during this time. For us, it’s about establishing that emotional bond first. Consumers are more likely to consider the product and conduct online research once they establish that emotional bond, she adds.

In the technology space, AI has not only become a buzzword but also a significant selling point. Saikia emphasises, “AI is vast, and its features are not just small additions; they can transform the way people work. Therefore, it’s crucial to communicate these capabilities.”

She adds, “Our goal is to highlight these new features so that users can leverage their laptops more productively.”

Having previously worked with HP, Saikia highlights that one of the challenges in communicating AI’s technical aspects is making them relatable to the average user. “The key is to show how these technologies can be practically used in everyday life,” she says.

The campaign targets digitally affluent families and college-going students, with a reach spanning over 300 cities. It adopts a digital-first strategy, ensuring a presence on social media platforms and OTT channels, while selectively incorporating print advertising in key regions.

When asked about the absence of television in the media mix, Saikia explains, “We’re focussing on fewer platforms but with greater impact and frequency. Instead of spreading ourselves thin across multiple platforms, we are going deeper into a select few channels where we can most effectively reach our audience digitally.”

In addition to the digital focus, Dell is engaging with creators and gamers through approximately 120-150 in-store activations across the country. With over 600 Dell-exclusive brand stores nationwide, the brand is inviting consumers to experience its products, especially through immersive gaming activations.

According to IDC, Dell’s market share fell to 15.5% in 2023 but rebounded to 17.5% in the first quarter of 2024. In the competitive laptop market, brands differentiate themselves through various strategies, targeting specific consumer groups based on product features, pricing, and marketing tactics. For example, HP focusses on gamers and tech enthusiasts, while Lenovo targets students and professionals.

So, what sets Dell apart in the laptop market?

Saikia explains, “From a product perspective, we offer a vast portfolio that caters to different segments. We have offerings for gamers, such as Alienware and the G Series; for creators; and for students in both schools and colleges. Our portfolio truly spans across all these segments.”

