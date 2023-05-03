Here's why Yu Foodlabs parodied Shark Tank in its maiden campaign

Founders/co-founders are now becoming the ambassadors of their respective brands. This trend has been observed in the start-up sector over the last few years. Just look at Anupam Mittal of Shaadi.com, Lenskart’s Peyush Bansal, or Alpino Health Foods’ Chetan Kanani.

Talking about the trend, Bhalla highlights, “The script required it and we were keen on doing it. We had two options, to get actors or feature ourselves in the ad. We are not actors, but can narrate a story in a realistic way. We didn’t have to act, as we do it on a regular basis.”