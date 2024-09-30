Hero Cycles launches 'Cycle Hero Hai' campaign with Wieden+Kennedy India

Hero Cycles partners with Wieden+Kennedy India to launch ‘Cycle Hero Hai’ Campaign.

This new campaign crafts a new brand narrative for the brand.

Speaking about the repositioning, Yogesh Rijhwani, ECD, Wieden+Kennedy, Mumbai, said “What excites us about ‘Cycle Hero Hai’, is that we don't just celebrate the brand Hero, we celebrate the future of cycling. And honestly, there's no better brand to own this narrative.”

The campaign addresses real-life frustrations like traffic, mobile addiction, study pressure, and unhealthy food by promoting cycling as a solution. It highlights the personal benefits of cycling and encourages a shift towards healthier, more active lifestyles.

Speaking of the partnership, Rohit Sharma, CMO, Hero Cycles, said “The key challenge we tasked W+K India with was to reignite the excitement and, more importantly, bring back the joy of cycling, ensuring it’s seen not just as a niche interest for enthusiasts, but as a fun, and engaging experience embraced by the entire nation. Over the past six months, the W+K India team has been a true brand partner, both strategically and creatively. This campaign is a testament to their ability to capture the essence of our brand and translate it into a compelling cultural narrative. What excites me is the width of ‘Cycle hero hai’, and how it connects with every cohort of ours, be it an urban fitness buff or a student in a small village. I'm incredibly proud of what we've achieved together and excited to see the impact this will have on our market presence.”