Hero Lectro executes multi-city outdoor campaign

The campaign, titled #WantItFlauntIt, is planned by Laqshya Media Group and is present across all major cities.
Riding an e-cycle is pretty much like riding a bike or a scooter, except there are no unearthly fuel costs or carbon emissions and you get to stay fit. Hero Lectro, a leading e-cycles brand, recently rolled out a campaign, titled #WantItFlauntIt, to showcase its latest proposition.
The brand has now released a multi-city outdoor campaign executed by Laqshya Media Group. The agency informs that the campaign is planned through an advanced AI-powered OOH planning tool ‘SHARP’ that helps to get the most appropriate locations in each city to reach out to the brand’s core TG.
This tool also provides the required metrics to evaluate the performance of the campaign.
The campaign is present across all major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Indore, Pune, Chennai, Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar and Cuttack. It encompasses a mix of large format media units, cluster brandings and other unconventional mediums.
Hero Lectro has a wide range e-cycle portfolio in India, spanning multiple variants and addressing various consumer needs. Keeping different user profiles in mind, it provides solutions for commuting, recreation as well as last mile delivery. Some smart features of Hero Lectro include detachable batteries, USB port and an iSmart app.
Commenting in the campaign, Rachit Gupta, CMO, Hero Lectro, said, “E-cycles are globally the most sought-after vehicles, even ahead of e-scooters or electric cars. As market leaders and having been part of the industry for many generations, we have embarked on a journey to create awareness about e-cycles and its enormous benefits. Our new #WantItFlauntIt campaign is a step in that direction and outdoor serves as a great platform to help us get the word out.”
Amarjeet Hudda, COO, Laqshya Solutions, added, “E-bikes are at the forefront of future urban mobility, whether it's for environmental reasons, a better lifestyle, or just a more cost-effective mode of transportation. We are pleased to execute this OOH campaign for the brand, which has been expanding the category for a year. We have aimed to leave a long-lasting impression on our customers with our powerful OOH branding effort.”
