Hero Lectro executes multi-city outdoor campaign

Commenting in the campaign, Rachit Gupta, CMO, Hero Lectro, said, “E-cycles are globally the most sought-after vehicles, even ahead of e-scooters or electric cars. As market leaders and having been part of the industry for many generations, we have embarked on a journey to create awareness about e-cycles and its enormous benefits. Our new #WantItFlauntIt campaign is a step in that direction and outdoor serves as a great platform to help us get the word out.”