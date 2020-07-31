Hero Lectro positions its e-cycles as an alternative to public transport

Talking about the positioning of the e-cycle as an alternative mode of commute, Chattopadhyay told us that because it's an electric cycle, it not only keeps you fit and lets you reach places fast with its throttle mode, it is also an affordable vehicle for people who may not want to buy a car or motorcycle because of the present situation. Adding to these aspects is the exhilaration one gets while cycling and as per him, "... It ticks a lot of boxes."