Hero MotoCorp and VML launch ‘Naye Indian ki Deluxe Bike’ campaign for HF Deluxe Pro

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has rolled out a new campaign for its HF Deluxe Pro motorcycle in collaboration with VML India. Titled “Naye Indian ki Deluxe Bike”, the campaign shifts from traditional product-led communication to emotion-driven storytelling that celebrates resilience, quiet heroism, and the aspirations of everyday riders.





The film tells the story of a young rider who helps reunite a lost baby elephant with its mother, using his HF Deluxe Pro to navigate dense forests and difficult terrains. Through this narrative, the campaign draws parallels between the motorcycle’s dependability and the perseverance of everyday Indians.

The HF Deluxe Pro, one of India’s leading 100cc motorcycles, has been refreshed with a bolder design, LED headlamp, new graphics, chrome accents, and improved fuel efficiency. It also comes equipped with an updated digital console, 18” wheels, tubeless tyres, and Hero’s i3S technology for superior mileage.

Aashish Midha, Head of Marketing – Hero MotoCorp, said: “With the unveiling of the new HF Deluxe Pro, we proudly present a motorcycle that mirrors the very essence of every Indian rider: resilience, innovation, and unwavering trust. ‘Naye Indian ki Deluxe Bike’ transcends a mere product narrative; it stands as a homage to the unsung heroes shaping modern India.”

Babita Baruah, CEO of VML India, added: “Great brands don’t just sell products, they inspire culture and spark emotion. This campaign reflects purposeful creativity—celebrating the resilience and quiet heroism of everyday Indians.”

According to Kalpesh Patankar, Group CCO, VML, the film was designed to resonate deeply with India’s heartland: “What remains is a simple but powerful emotional connect. At VML, that’s always the ultimate goal.”

The campaign is live across television, digital, print, and outdoor platforms, underscoring Hero MotoCorp’s brand message of progress and trust, while reaffirming HF Deluxe Pro’s role as an entry-level motorcycle built for modern India.