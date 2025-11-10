Hero MotoCorp honors Splendor’s timeless journey through new campaign

Hero MotoCorp and McCann Worldgroup have launched a new campaign, 'Ek Raasta Hai Zindagi,' celebrating the enduring bond between the Splendor+ motorcycle and millions of Indian riders. The film reinterprets the motorcycle’s legacy, portraying it as a companion that has travelled alongside India’s social and cultural evolution.

Conceptualised by McCann Worldgroup, the campaign reflects Hero Splendor’s role in everyday life—fueling progress, connecting people, and symbolising reliability across generations. Through familiar scenes of Indian roads and communities, it frames life as an ongoing journey, one that keeps moving forward with optimism and purpose.

Prasoon Joshi, CEO & chief creative officer, McCann Worldgroup India, said: “Splendor is a unique brand, woven into the very fabric of India’s culture. At McCann, it is our forte to bring to life the stories of such iconic brands—a task that demands both deep cultural understanding and intricate creative connection. With this campaign, our entire team set out to capture the very essence of life as an unstoppable journey, believing that moving forward is the only way to truly live.



I am delighted to have collaborated with Shankar Mahadevan and Abhinay Deo on this project to convey the true spirit of the brand by choosing the evergreen song ‘Ek Raasta Hai Zindagi Jo Tham Gaye Toh Kuch Nahin.’ Its timeless message mirrors Splendor’s own spirit—a companion that keeps India moving, generation after generation. Through this film, our idea was to bring alive that sense of continuity, progress, and emotional resonance in a way that feels both nostalgic and deeply relevant for today’s life.”

Aashish Midha, head of marketing – India Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp, said: “The Hero Splendor is the world’s largest-selling motorcycle and one of the most celebrated two-wheeler brands in India, having disrupted the commuter segment to become a household name.



For decades, it has been an inseparable part of India’s story, serving as a trusted companion for millions and sharing countless journeys and milestones across generations. Our Hero Splendor+ new campaign celebrates this enduring bond and timeless appeal—reaffirming Splendor’s legacy as a symbol of reliability, trust, and progress that will continue to inspire a new generation of riders.”

The campaign, featuring Shankar Mahadevan’s rendition of the classic 'Ek Raasta Hai Zindagi', brings nostalgia and emotion together to reinforce the brand’s message of continuity and movement. It is being rolled out across television, digital, and social media platforms with an integrated communication plan.