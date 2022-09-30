Hero MotoCorp partners with Wunderman Thompson India to create the Hero GIFT

Rolls out the mega festive campaign: "India, Let's celebrate, Phir Se Dil Se.
Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters has launched the Grand Indian Festival Of Trust (GIFT) campaign with Wunderman Thompson India as the creative partner. A celebration spanning the festive season, the Grand Indian Festival of Trust will bring cheer to the customers with exciting model refreshes, retail benefits, slew of financing schemes, pre-booking offers and much more.
While conceptualizing the idea, the strategy was to look deep into Hero MotoCorp’s core equity as a brand and place that at the centre of the idea. Brand Hero is synonymous with long standing performance and trust; all its products have always been considered a trusted member of the Indian family. ‘Trust’ has been the strongest equity pillar for brand Hero. That’s where the idea of Grand Indian Festival of Trust or GIFT emerged from. All the benefits and offers for customers across India truly makes it a Grand Festival of Trust.
The aim of the festive campaign is to tap into the buoyant consumer sentiment in the country and add energy to the festive celebrations across the country. Consequently the theme for the mega-campaign this year is ‘India, Let’s Celebrate, Phir Se Dil Se’, which reflects the eagerness and excitement with which people across the country want to celebrate the festive season.
Given the shopping and media consumption habits of young Indians, this year’s campaign will be digital-first. The 360 degrees campaign will also leverage the strength of the digital medium to maximise reach and connect with the consumer at all touchpoints across the customer journey. And the engaging content and innovative formats, will boost the efficiency and relatability of the campaign, while breaking the clutter.
To make this campaign stand out, the approach was to create a visual language that not only reflected the great diversity of festivities across the country, but also something that had a new-age appeal to it. The idea was to draw inspiration from cultural and festive symbols from diverse regions, and use them as design motifs. This also enabled us to reflect the uniqueness of each festival with nuanced design using distinctive motifs for various festivals, celebrated across the country.
At the launch of the initiative, Ranjivijit Singh, chief growth officer, Hero Motocorp, said, “Serving the personal mobility needs of 100 million+ customers, Hero MotoCorp has been considered a trusted member of Indian families. We are hopeful that the first-ever Hero GIFT will provide a huge boost to the buyer morale, thus contributing to the spirit of revelry, happiness and excitement. This will be accompanied with thrilling new benefits that reaffirm customer trust, allowing them to take home iconic Hero products and the love and happiness that comes along with them.”
Commenting on the launch, Joy Chauhan , Managing Partner, Wunderman Thompson Delhi, said, . “Hero MotoCorp is one of the largest and most trusted brands across the country. As a brand its been able to form a deep emotional connect with the Indian audience, which is unparalleled in the category. We at Wunderman Thompson are proud to be the creative and execution partners for Hero over decades and for the Grand Indian Festival of Trust.”